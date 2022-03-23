Your Photos
Mankato resident named finalist in ‘LIVE with Kelly and Ryan’ dance contest

Wubben is one of the 11 finalists of the dance contest
Last month, we met Jess Wubben, a Minnesota State University, Mankato alumna who was the featured dancer on the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Show.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last month, we met Jess Wubben, a Minnesota State University, Mankato alumna who was the featured dancer on the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Show.

A few weeks ago, she received a phone call from the show. They informed her that she is now one of the 11 finalists of the dance contest.

Wubben works as a receptionist at Mankato Great Clips, and this summer she will be a dancer and a host at ValleyFair in Shakopee.

“I think it’s nuts when something happens because you never think it’s going to be you. You just kind of put yourself out there and see what happens. And I am so fortunate that it has happened. But you know I need your support and I need your vote and I would appreciate it so much. It is just nuts, it’s wild, it’s a dream,” Wubben explained.

Voting started Monday and will run until 5 p.m. Friday.

For more information on how to vote, go to Live with Kelly and Ryan’s website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

