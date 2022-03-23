Your Photos
MnDOT awards $8.2 million in Safe Routes to School grants

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Close to 180 schools around Minnesota will be getting funding from Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The schools will benefit from $8,234,000 in planning, programming and infrastructure grants that support the Safe Routes to School program, MnDOT announced.

Safe Routes to School is an international program that aims to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion around schools. It does so by making it safer and easier for students to walk and bicycle to school, with an added benefit of increasing physical activity and student health.

“Thousands of school children now have more opportunities to walk and bike to schools because of the Safe Routes to School program,” said Nancy Daubenberger, interim MnDOT commissioner. “More students walking and biking means less traffic on the road and near schools, improving safety and promoting healthier kids.”

The Safe Routes to School grants are funded with state and federal Safe Routes to School dollars. Historically, nearly 70% of these funds have supported work within Greater Minnesota communities.

Since 2005, MnDOT awarded more than $50 million in federal and state funds to communities to support Safe Routes to School.

More information on Safe Routes to School is available at www.mndot.gov/saferoutes.

