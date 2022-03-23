New programming line-up starts Monday for KEYC’s FOX channel

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Monday, March 28, KEYC FOX will feature a new programming line-up.

Starting at 4 AM will be The Doctors. The line-up remains the same with Shepard’s Chapel from 5-6 AM and AgDay from 6-6:30 AM, followed by Business First at 6:30.

From 7 to 8:30 AM, tune in for a re-broadcast of KEYC News Now This Morning for a check of local news, weather and sports followed by a re-broadcast of Business First at 8:30. Then at 9, tune in for The Good Dish.

The rest of the daytime line-up remains the same, including:

10-11 AM Relative Justice

11-12: People’s Court

12-1: Judge Mathis

1-2: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

2-3: Chicago Fire

3:00: Funny You Should Ask

3:30: You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno

4:00: 25 Words or Less

4:30: Daytime Jeopardy

The other change includes adding a re-broadcast of our local 9 PM news at 11 PM on KEYC FOX.

