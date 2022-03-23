Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New programming line-up starts Monday for KEYC’s FOX channel

Starting Monday, March 28, there will be a new daytime programming line-up on KEYC FOX.
Starting Monday, March 28, there will be a new daytime programming line-up on KEYC FOX.(MGNOnline)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Monday, March 28, KEYC FOX will feature a new programming line-up.

Starting at 4 AM will be The Doctors. The line-up remains the same with Shepard’s Chapel from 5-6 AM and AgDay from 6-6:30 AM, followed by Business First at 6:30.

From 7 to 8:30 AM, tune in for a re-broadcast of KEYC News Now This Morning for a check of local news, weather and sports followed by a re-broadcast of Business First at 8:30. Then at 9, tune in for The Good Dish.

The rest of the daytime line-up remains the same, including:

10-11 AM Relative Justice

11-12: People’s Court

12-1: Judge Mathis

1-2: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

2-3: Chicago Fire

3:00: Funny You Should Ask

3:30: You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno

4:00: 25 Words or Less

4:30: Daytime Jeopardy

The other change includes adding a re-broadcast of our local 9 PM news at 11 PM on KEYC FOX.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

North Mankato senator Nick Frentz has introduced a bill to secure $20 million in state funding...
Bill would fund Blakeslee replacement
Unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in over 20 years as more people are returning to...
Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years
A shortwave will move through Friday providing a slight chance at precipitation with wind gusts...
KEYC News Now Midday Weather Update 3-24-2022
Unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in over 20 years as more people are returning to...
Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years
In Minneapolis, teachers are in their third week of a strike.
Minneapolis walkout continues