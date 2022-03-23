Your Photos
PROGRAMMING ALERT: Newscasts to air on NBC during NCAA Basketball Tournament

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A programming note for you for as Sweet 16 action gets underway on CBS.

Thursday and Friday, March 24 & 25, our 6 PM and 10 PM newscasts will air on KEYC NBC at their normally scheduled times. We will have a newscast following the late game on CBS at approximately 11 PM.

You can find KEYC NBC over the air on channel 7-1, on Charter Spectrum channels 7 & 787, DIRECTV & DISH channel 7, Mediacom Xtream channel 17 and 817, Comcast channel 8 and 808, and Midco channel 4 and 604.

Join us Thursday and Friday at 6 and 10 on KEYC NBC for your local news, weather and sports.

