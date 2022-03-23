Your Photos
Rain ending... Dry, cool days ahead

Meteorologist Shawn Cable has rain and snow totals and a look ahead to the weekend.
By Shawn Cable
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT
Scattered light rain and snow showers will continue through Wednesday night, ending by daybreak Thursday. The rest of the week and the weekend will be mostly dry with high temps hovering a few degrees either side of average.

We definitely got more snow than expected last night and earlier this morning. A couple of things happened to cause the snow. First, the system unexpectedly slowed down, which allowed precipitation to hang around longer. Temperatures also dropped a bit faster than expected, which caused what we thought would be mostly rain to turn into a band of snow. Reports of an inch or two of slushy snow were common across much of southern Minnesota. Fortunately, it is springtime and most of the snow has already melted.

Scattered light rain and/or snow showers will continue into this evening, ending late tonight. Accumulation will be light. We’re only expecting an additional few hundredths to about a tenth of an inch of additional precipitation.

Thursday will be slightly warmer and not as windy. It’ll start cloudy, but clouds will break a bit and allow a little sunshine to peek through by mid to late afternoon.

Another cold front will zip across the region late Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing a slight chance of rain and snow showers and wind on Friday, followed by cooler temperatures for the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with slightly below average highs in the low 40s.

