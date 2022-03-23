Springfield man arrested, charged after crash in western Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KEYC) — A Springfield, Minnesota, man was arrested and charged after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in northwestern Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said 61-year-old Richard Friessen was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 60, four miles southwest of Orange City, Iowa.

Friessen was reportedly driving a 2018 Toyota Sienna northbound on Highway 60 when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the ditch, struck a field driveway embankment and rolled.

The Springfield resident was transported by ambulance to Orange City Area Health, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Upon further investigation, deputies suspected that Friessen was under the influence of drugs.

After Friessen was released from the hospital, he was transported to the Sioux County Jail. While entering the sheriff’s office, Friessen reportedly dropped a small bag of what was believed to be methamphetamine.

Friessen was charged with second-degree operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

