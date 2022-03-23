St. Mary’s eyes title in second-consecutive state tourney appearance

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (28-2) boys’ basketball team returns to the Class A state tournament for the second-straight season.

“The payoff is what you dream of. Like me, Trent [Steffensmeier], Kaleb Wait, we all work together, Will Walter, from like fifth grade on up, every single night. We used to go to these games as fans, little eighth-graders, and to be playing in them now and winning it, two times in a row, back to back, that’s what you dream of,” senior forward Carson Domeier said.

The Knights feature a potent offense, guided by the program’s all-time leading scorer in Domeier.

Domeier posted a double-double in the Knights’ 22-point win to claim the Section 2A Championship. Three other Knights players were in double figures.

“We’re a unique team, we have good balance. We can get scoring from a lot of different guys, which is great. But, also, we like to play intense. We like to play fast, we challenge the guys to be good defensively and I think this postseason run our defense has stepped up another notch to match what we can do offensively,” head coach Judd Walter added.

Walter believes the team’s section-heavy regular season schedule sets them up well for a round-one meeting with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

After a second-round exit to Hancock last year, the squad looks to its experience to win it all.

“It’s the same mentality, we want to win from here on out. We feel like we have the squad to do that, but there’s some really good teams out there, but we feel like we can compete with some of those great teams,” senior guard Trent Steffensmeier said.

The Knights and Jaguars are scheduled for a 3 p.m. tip-off Wednesday inside Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.