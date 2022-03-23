Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Why boxelder bugs are out and about

You might have noticed that boxelder bugs seem to be everywhere.
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You might have noticed that boxelder bugs seem to be everywhere.

One pest control technician says there’s a reason for that.

A dry fall meant perfect conditions for boxelders. The bugs find places to hide over winter.

Now, with the current warm temperatures, the bugs are, yet again, finding what they need.

”Now they’ve gone to a place to over the winter. Now, this early spring, they’re coming out, basically following the heat source in and they’re coming out and basically waving at people,” explained Rick Rigdon, a pest control technician with Plunkett’s Pest Control.

Rigdon says the best time to treat for boxelder bugs is in the fall.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

North Mankato senator Nick Frentz has introduced a bill to secure $20 million in state funding...
Bill would fund Blakeslee replacement
Unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in over 20 years as more people are returning to...
Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years
A shortwave will move through Friday providing a slight chance at precipitation with wind gusts...
KEYC News Now Midday Weather Update 3-24-2022
Unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in over 20 years as more people are returning to...
Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years
In Minneapolis, teachers are in their third week of a strike.
Minneapolis walkout continues