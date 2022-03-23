Why boxelder bugs are out and about

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You might have noticed that boxelder bugs seem to be everywhere.

One pest control technician says there’s a reason for that.

A dry fall meant perfect conditions for boxelders. The bugs find places to hide over winter.

Now, with the current warm temperatures, the bugs are, yet again, finding what they need.

”Now they’ve gone to a place to over the winter. Now, this early spring, they’re coming out, basically following the heat source in and they’re coming out and basically waving at people,” explained Rick Rigdon, a pest control technician with Plunkett’s Pest Control.

Rigdon says the best time to treat for boxelder bugs is in the fall.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.