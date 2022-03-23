Your Photos
A Wintry Mix Continues For This Wednesday

We Return To Seasonable Conditions Thursday
Today, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are heading to New Ulm.
By Joshua Eckl
Mar. 23, 2022
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s not a Minnesota spring without experiencing 3 seasons in a span of 3 days. Monday we had highs in the 70s followed by seasonable temps and rainy conditions Tuesday, and now for our Wednesday winter has returned. Snow is accumulating on roadways for this Wednesday morning making things slick so make sure to take it slow for that morning commute.

Snow will continue for the morning hours switching back to a light rain/mix as temperatures warm heading into this afternoon. Another hundredth of an inch to a quarter of an inch is expected in liquid content, with a few spots picking up another dusting to an inch of snow. A better chance for an inch of snow will be for areas east, along, and near I-35. Highs today will remain in the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight, a wintry mix will linger for areas near and east of I-35 with lows dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Drier conditions will return as we head into Thursday as temps warm back to near seasonable in the mid-40s. A slight chance for rain returns Friday with a better chance of precipitation for areas along and north of I-94.

