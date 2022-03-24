Your Photos
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say

The parents said their son went into cardiac arrest, which stopped his heart for around four minutes. When they arrived at the day care, paramedics were already performing CPR. (Source: KY3)
By Madison Horner and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A child at a day care south of Springfield went from playing to fighting for his life in a matter of seconds.

KY3 reports parents Caleb and Savannah Slater say their 2-year-old son Ryker swallowed a rock when he was at his day care Monday.

“There are really no words for the rash of feelings when you get that call,” his father said.

After swallowing the rock, the parents said their son went into cardiac arrest, which stopped his heart for around four minutes. When they arrived at the day care, paramedics were already performing CPR.

“I raced down there as fast as I could, but they were already on their way to Cox South where his heart stopped again for eight minutes while we were there,” Caleb Slater said.

The child was later taken to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, as it is one of the only hospitals in Missouri with equipment to remove such an object. Ryker’s parents say they were told the first 72 hours after cardiac arrest are the most critical.

“The main concern right now is his brain and his lungs,” Caleb Slater said. “The other vital organs they think are doing OK for now.”

Doctors told the family they will conduct neurological tests in the upcoming weeks on Ryker, who will remain on a ventilator until his lungs heal and the risk of brain swelling is reduced. Although there is uncertainty, Ryker’s family is encouraged he’s showing small signs of progress.

“He moved his toes and he’s frowned,” Ryker’s mother Savannah Slater said. “He’s able to show emotion.”

The Slaters say it’s very important who you choose to watch your children. Fortunately, all employees at their son’s day care were trained in CPR.

“They did everything, and I think they saved his life,” Savannah Slater said.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

