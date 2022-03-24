Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bill would fund Blakeslee replacement

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato senator Nick Frentz has introduced a bill to secure $20 million in state funding to help Minnesota State University, Mankato to replace 60-year-old Blakeslee Stadium.

The legislation would provide funds to be combined with money already being raised by the University to build a new 6,500-seat venue that could expand up to 8,000 seats for concerts and other events.

Frentz says the transformational new regional sports facility that will serve not only the University and the Greater Mankato area, but will also have an outsized impact on the southern Minnesota economy.

Blakeslee Stadium opened in 1962 and played host to the Minnesota Vikings’ NFL training camps for more than five decades until 2017.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

The grant will allow museum staff to share their experience for STEAM learning with families...
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota receives grant
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Lawmakers push to redesign Minnesota state flag and seal
North Mankato senator Nick Frentz has introduced a bill to secure $20 million in state funding...
Bill would fund Blakeslee replacement
Unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in over 20 years as more people are returning to...
Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years