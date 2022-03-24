Bill would fund Blakeslee replacement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato senator Nick Frentz has introduced a bill to secure $20 million in state funding to help Minnesota State University, Mankato to replace 60-year-old Blakeslee Stadium.

The legislation would provide funds to be combined with money already being raised by the University to build a new 6,500-seat venue that could expand up to 8,000 seats for concerts and other events.

Frentz says the transformational new regional sports facility that will serve not only the University and the Greater Mankato area, but will also have an outsized impact on the southern Minnesota economy.

Blakeslee Stadium opened in 1962 and played host to the Minnesota Vikings’ NFL training camps for more than five decades until 2017.

