Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota receives grant

The grant will allow museum staff to share their experience for STEAM learning with families that come into the museum(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mankato Area Foundation creates the fund to raise awareness and skill-building opportunities for young learners in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math or STEAM content areas.

The grant will allow museum staff to share their experience for STEAM learning with families that come into the museum.

Some of the things they will be learning are investigation, problem-solving, creativity, teamwork and communication.

“Outdoor programming that we have that is specific to this grant opportunity is our Dig It exhibit right now. We are looking forward to providing some additional programming evolving around that. Also, our Archimedes’ screw water play experience outside. So, we are very excited to get outside,” Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota Vice President, Education & Learning Experience, Kim Kleven said.

The University of Minnesota Raptor Center will be at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota tomorrow.

They’ll be featuring hawks and even a bald eagle.

