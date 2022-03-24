Your Photos
Clark named as Wade Trophy Finalist; Clark, Czinano earn WBCA All-Region

For the third time in program history, the Hawkeyes have produced two WBCA All-Region selections. Clark earns her second honor and Czinano joins the team for the first time.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark was named a Wade Trophy finalist and WBCA All-Region honoree on Thursday. Monika Czinano was also named WBCA All-REgion honoree by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

The Wade Trophy finalists include Clark, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith.

Clark led the nation in points per game (27.0), assists per game (8.0), total assists (257), total points (863), free throws made (200), triple-doubles (5), and 30-point games (11). Clark is the only women’s basketball player to lead the country in both assists per game and points per game in a single season.

Czinano led the country for the second consecutive season in field-goal percentage (67.9) while ranking sixth in field goals made (277), 10th in total points (656), 13th in points per game (21.2), and 52nd in free-throw percentage (84.3).

For the third time in program history, the Hawkeyes have produced two WBCA All-Region selections. Clark earns her second honor and Czinano joins the team for the first time.

