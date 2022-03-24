Your Photos
COVID survey: Hospitality industry loses 249 revenue days

FILE - A customer sits at a bar, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at a Bloomington, Minn., restaurant....
FILE - A customer sits at a bar, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at a Bloomington, Minn., restaurant. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced restrictions that bars and restaurants will be required to end dine-in service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., beginning Friday in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A new survey of hospitality businesses in Minnesota shows just how hard the industry was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the difficult journey toward economic recovery.

The survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Explore Minnesota Tourism and Hospitality Minnesota projected an economic loss of more than $15 billion in state revenue for the hospitality and tourism industry.

The survey says shutdowns and restrictions contributed to the loss of up to 249 days worth of revenue for some businesses.

The two industries report 32,000 fewer workers overall in comparison with employment before the coronavirus hit.

