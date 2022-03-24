Your Photos
Iowa Department of Public Safety and law enforcement agencies donate equipment to Ukraine

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds announced that the State of Iowa is donating 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests to Ukraine.

The donations are excess expired equipment from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and 18 other police departments across the state. The State is working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago in order to properly facilitate shipping the items to Ukraine.

“Like all Iowans, I have been horrified by the devastation and innocent life lost at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowans from across the state have expressed their solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they courageously defend their country and fight for their freedom. Our donation of helmets and vests is one small way we can show that Iowa stands with them.”

The law enforcement agencies donating equipment are:

  • Clear Lake Police Department
  • Coralville Police Department
  • Council Bluffs Police Department
  • Des Moines Police Department
  • DeWitt Police Department
  • Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office
  • Iowa Department of Public Safety
  • Linn County Sheriff’s Office
  • Manchester Police Department
  • Nevada Police Department
  • Norwalk Police Department
  • Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office
  • Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office
  • Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office
  • Urbandale Police Department
  • West Des Moines Police Department
  • West Liberty Police Department
  • Windsor Heights Police Department
  • Winterset Police Department
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

