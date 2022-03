Iowa Department of Public Safety and law enforcement agencies donate equipment to Ukraine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds announced that the State of Iowa is donating 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests to Ukraine.

The donations are excess expired equipment from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and 18 other police departments across the state. The State is working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago in order to properly facilitate shipping the items to Ukraine.

“Like all Iowans, I have been horrified by the devastation and innocent life lost at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowans from across the state have expressed their solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they courageously defend their country and fight for their freedom. Our donation of helmets and vests is one small way we can show that Iowa stands with them.”

The law enforcement agencies donating equipment are:

Clear Lake Police Department

Coralville Police Department

Council Bluffs Police Department

Des Moines Police Department

DeWitt Police Department

Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office

Iowa Department of Public Safety

Linn County Sheriff’s Office

Manchester Police Department

Nevada Police Department

Norwalk Police Department

Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office

Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office

Urbandale Police Department

West Des Moines Police Department

West Liberty Police Department

Windsor Heights Police Department

Winterset Police Department

Iowa donating ballistic vests and helmets to Ukraine (KCRG)

