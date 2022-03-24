Jennifer Carnahan meets with campaign supporters in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota First Congressional District hopeful Jennifer Carnahan visited Mankato Wednesday.

Carnahan is making visits throughout the district on the campaign trail. Her latest stop was with supporters at Number 4 Steakhouse Wednesday afternoon in downtown Mankato.

Carnahan is looking to continue her late husband’s legacy while advocating for southern Minnesota on the national level in Washington D.C.

“I want to go to give a voice to the people, to represent everybody in this district. That is what I did for four years as chair, I listened to people, I took their issues and the things that are important to them, we tried to implement them at the state party and that is what I want to continue to do in Washington,” Carnahan explained.

Carnahan and 19 others are running for the special election to fill former Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s seat.

The primary voting takes place May 24 and the general election will be Aug. 9.

