Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Launch Minnesota awards $1 million in grants to support start-ups

The Launch Minnesota Education grants are made possible through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s Strategic Partnership Center is one of nine organizations awarded a new round of education grants.

The Launch Minnesota Education grants are made possible through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The funds are designed to help Minnesota start-ups and entrepreneurs achieve success through education, mentoring, and networking opportunities.

MSU plans to use its $65,000 in funding to support the center’s Start-Up Southwest initiative, which helps provide educational programming to early stage businesses.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

SMILES Center For Independent Living
Wanted: Nonprofit Needs Ramp Builders
'Now hiring' sign in Mankato, Minn.
GMG: Low unemployment rate worsening staffing shortages, inflation
Tyler Jacob back with family
Winona man released from Russian custody, back with family
They’re joining Catholic dioceses across the world and Pope Francis in Rome for a prayer...
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church joins in on worldwide Ukraine prayer
Meet the candidates: Matt Benda
Meet the candidates: Matt Benda