Launch Minnesota awards $1 million in grants to support start-ups

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s Strategic Partnership Center is one of nine organizations awarded a new round of education grants.

The Launch Minnesota Education grants are made possible through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The funds are designed to help Minnesota start-ups and entrepreneurs achieve success through education, mentoring, and networking opportunities.

MSU plans to use its $65,000 in funding to support the center’s Start-Up Southwest initiative, which helps provide educational programming to early stage businesses.

