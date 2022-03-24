Launch Minnesota awards $1 million in grants to support start-ups
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s Strategic Partnership Center is one of nine organizations awarded a new round of education grants.
The Launch Minnesota Education grants are made possible through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The funds are designed to help Minnesota start-ups and entrepreneurs achieve success through education, mentoring, and networking opportunities.
MSU plans to use its $65,000 in funding to support the center’s Start-Up Southwest initiative, which helps provide educational programming to early stage businesses.
