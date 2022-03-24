Mankato Planning Commission lays out ambitious future plans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Planning Commission met Wednesday night to address a number of requests, including one from Mike Drummer for a permit for the operation of Pond on Madison.

”You can look at performance enhancement opportunities for athletes in the area, both youth and possibly adults,” said Paul Vogel, director of community development at the City of Mankato.

The request passed and is on its way to the Mankato City Council for further approval on April 11.

The space is a 30,000 square foot facility that includes spaces for recreational, educational, retail and event space.

There was also a conditional use permit for 44 apartments in the Mankato Place Mall.

”I think, most importantly, is that it brings residents into the City Center, which has been a goal of the City Center Renaissance plan for some time,” Vogel stated.

This, too, was approved and will go to the city council for further approval on April 11.

This was one of three plans approved for apartments in Mankato. Only one, however, is considered to be affordable.

”A significant amount of investment being planned in the community, both in the existing buildings and retrofitting and renovating existing spaces, but also new development in some of our targeted development areas,” Vogel added.

