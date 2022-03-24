Maverick nation supported the Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s hockey team in NCAA tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maverick nation is in full effect here in Mankato between Buffalo Wild Wings and Pub 500. Where fans are taking a break within their day to come, and support the Mavericks on their journey to the National Championship.

“Obviously, we can’t be at the arena and we can’t be at Albany so it is super exciting to see the fans show out,” MSU The Herd president, Lauren Letnes stated.

“Lots of pride, I wouldn’t have gotten up this early this morning if I didn’t have the pride. I don’t miss any games so it’s fun,” Terry Wachtel said.

There wasn’t a single person between the two restaurants that wasn’t a Maverick hockey fan, they were supporting the purple and gold from over 1,000 miles away.

“I’ve been watching MSU Maverick hockey for years and years and years. For ten plus year and I am always cheering for them,” MSU Maverick fan, Tim Abdo explained.

“Happy and excited,” MSU Maverick fan, Amiyah Burnham remarked.

“This is her second kind of game that we have been watching for her so she was able to go this last past weekend. That was her first hockey game and she had so much fun. So, she was so happy to come for lunch today and watch them on TV,” MSU Maverick fan, Megan Burnham said.

There’s an immense amount of pride bursting out of southern Minnesota.

“When I was younger, the Mavs didn’t have the national recognition that they do now. So, I have been really prideful of my school because we are on the national map now,” MSU The Herd member, Collin Jutting stated.

This Maverick squad could be taking on the University of North Dakota or Notre Dame on Saturday, March 26th at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

