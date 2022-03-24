Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Zoo’s 12-year-old Amur tiger dies

Minnesota Zoo tiger
Minnesota Zoo tiger(MN Zoo)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Zoo released some sad news Thursday morning that the Zoo’s 12-year-old male Amur tiger passed away during a routine medical procedure.

The tiger experienced cardiac failure during a procedure, but despite emergency efforts of veterinarians, animal health technicians, and zookeepers, he did not survive.

The tiger was born in the Czech Republic in 2009 and given the name Putin. After living at the Denmark Zoo for six years, Putin then came to the Minnesota Zoo in 2015.

According to the Minnesota Zoo, Putin was undergoing a preventative health exam that included the collection of samples to assist with breeding efforts at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan. The zoo says breeding and specimen collection are critical for the globally threatened species. There are approximately 103 Amur tigers in AZA accredited zoos in North America and believed to be less than 500 animals surviving in the wild.

“Today is an incredibly hard day for all of us at the Minnesota Zoo and we will be mourning for quite some time,” said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley. “Our Zoo has played a key role in global tiger conservation throughout our history and we currently are co-leaders of the Tiger Conservation Campaign, which has raised millions of dollars for tiger conservation. While this loss is great, we can be proud of our efforts - past, present, and future - to advance tiger conservation worldwide.”

Putin’s legacy lives on as he has sired multiple cubs, including one born in 2017 at the Minnesota Zoo.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

SMILES Center For Independent Living
Wanted: Nonprofit Needs Ramp Builders
'Now hiring' sign in Mankato, Minn.
GMG: Low unemployment rate worsening staffing shortages, inflation
Tyler Jacob back with family
Winona man released from Russian custody, back with family
They’re joining Catholic dioceses across the world and Pope Francis in Rome for a prayer...
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church joins in on worldwide Ukraine prayer
Meet the candidates: Matt Benda
Meet the candidates: Matt Benda