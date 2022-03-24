Near Seasonable Today With Cooler Conditions Through The Weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday highs ran around 8° below normal, today a slight ridge builds in with temps a little more near seasonable. Clouds will remain throughout the day as highs climb into the 40s with a fresh breeze out of the north. Tonight, a short wave moves in from the northwest providing a slight chance at rain after 11 pm tonight. Any rain will only result in trace amounts of accumulation. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid-30s.

Northwesterly flow proceeds Friday’s short wave resulting in below-average temperatures Friday through Sunday. Friday will see some light snow for areas near and north of 94 with a slight chance for rain for areas to the south. Highs Friday will remain in the low to mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will pick up throughout the day Friday with winds sustained around 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. Saturday into Sunday, highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with plenty of sunshine.

A ridge builds back in early next week allowing for temps to return to near seasonable. For the middle of next week, another strong system is expected to move through the Nation providing a chance for rain and wintry mix Tuesday night through Wednesday across Minnesota.

