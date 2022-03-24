Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Near Seasonable Today With Cooler Conditions Through The Weekend

The Latest Forecast
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday highs ran around 8° below normal, today a slight ridge builds in with temps a little more near seasonable. Clouds will remain throughout the day as highs climb into the 40s with a fresh breeze out of the north. Tonight, a short wave moves in from the northwest providing a slight chance at rain after 11 pm tonight. Any rain will only result in trace amounts of accumulation. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid-30s.

Northwesterly flow proceeds Friday’s short wave resulting in below-average temperatures Friday through Sunday. Friday will see some light snow for areas near and north of 94 with a slight chance for rain for areas to the south. Highs Friday will remain in the low to mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will pick up throughout the day Friday with winds sustained around 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. Saturday into Sunday, highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with plenty of sunshine.

A ridge builds back in early next week allowing for temps to return to near seasonable. For the middle of next week, another strong system is expected to move through the Nation providing a chance for rain and wintry mix Tuesday night through Wednesday across Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
Windy Friday, sunny and cool this weekend
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
A shortwave will move through Friday providing a slight chance at precipitation with wind gusts...
KEYC News Now Midday Weather Update 3-24-2022
Cool for the weekend, more seasonable early next week before another active weather pattern...
KEYC News Now This Morning Full Forecast 3-24-2022