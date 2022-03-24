Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones

A century grand march was held Wednesday afternoon for nine senior citizens who reached a milestone.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) — A century grand march was held Wednesday afternoon for nine senior citizens who reached a milestone.

The Good Samaritan Society in Windom hosted the event and had its own 100-year marker to celebrate. They’ve served seniors in the community for 100 years.

Lorraine Jacobson, who was born in 1920, shared her secret to turning 102.

“No smoking, no drinking, and I have worked hard all my life, and have a good family,” she said.

After having to endure the past two years of the pandemic, residents and staff have been looking forward to this celebration.

Back in 2020, one of the residents, Maxine Faust, was ready to celebrate her 100th birthday with her loved ones.

“So we have planned a 100th birthday party for her in November 2020, but we had to cancel it because of COVID,” explained Judy Holt, Jacobson’s daughter.

Jacobson’s family was devastated, but her daughters found a way to spend the important day with her.

“It was just the three of us for our birthday supper,” Jacobson said.

Wednesday, the centenarians celebrated big with their loved ones in attendance.

“I never realized that I would ever last this long, but the good Lord is with me every day and has been, and it means a lot to me,” Faust stated.

Only a fraction of 1% of people live to be 100 or older.

One piece of advice these families have for the community is to appreciate each day.

Wednesday’s community celebration counted on the support of Windom Mayor Dominic Jones and National Honor Society students from Windom Area High School.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

Minnesota State hockey fans gathered at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday, March 24, 2022, in...
Minnesota State fans show support for Mavericks in NCAA Tournament
The grant will allow museum staff to share their experience for STEAM learning with families...
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota receives grant
Owatonna library
Owatonna Public Library receives $37,000 grant
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones
Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones