2,500 hogs killed in early morning barn fire

Hog Fire
Hog Fire(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Deputies and firefighters responded to a large barn fire early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 11000 block of 55th St. SE in Eyota Township. A driver on I-90 saw the fire and called it in to the Eyota Fire Department at 3:30 a.m.

The farm’s finishing barn, holding 2,500 hogs was fully engulfed when the fire department arrived at 3:45 a.m. Fire departments from Dover and Chatfield also assisted in putting out the fire. Crews spent an hour and half putting out the fire.

The building and all hogs are believed to be a total loss amounting to more than $900,000 in damages.

The Eyota Fire Chief Jeff Peck described what he saw when he arrived on scene.

“The scene was a fully involved building where the roof had collapsed by the time we got there. Unfortunately at this fire there were no lives animals when we arrived on scene, but typically our priority is life safety whether that be human or animal,” Peck said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. As of right now, the fire is still under investigation.

