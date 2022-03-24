Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Planned Parenthood receives $20 million from Bezos’ ex-wife

MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Evan...
MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Planned Parenthood North Central States has received an unexpected donation of $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Officials say it’s the largest donation in the organization’s history. Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

North Central States operates 28 facilities in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. Sarah Stoesz, president, and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, says the donation brings tremendous relief because costs of providing care are going up.

Scott revealed Wednesday that she has donated nearly $4 billion to 465 nonprofits, including $275 million to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

SMILES Center For Independent Living
Wanted: Nonprofit Needs Ramp Builders
'Now hiring' sign in Mankato, Minn.
GMG: Low unemployment rate worsening staffing shortages, inflation
Tyler Jacob back with family
Winona man released from Russian custody, back with family
They’re joining Catholic dioceses across the world and Pope Francis in Rome for a prayer...
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church joins in on worldwide Ukraine prayer
Meet the candidates: Matt Benda
Meet the candidates: Matt Benda