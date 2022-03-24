Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Premature baby abandoned on hood of parked car in Connecticut

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for a person who they say abandoned a baby on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield, Connecticut.

State troopers reported on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m., they received a 911 call on Wednesday from a woman who said an unknown man placed an infant on the hood of her parked car, according to WFSB.

“The female reported as she returned to her vehicle, the male got into a dark-colored vehicle and fled the area,” Connecticut State Police said in a news release.

The baby was taken to the hospital, according to police. It was later determined the baby was a premature newborn, approximately 28 to 30 weeks old.

The baby was reported to be in stable condition when troopers last checked.

Police released a description of the unidentified man believed to be involved. He is described to be heavy set with short black hair and was seen wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt and black pants.

The state police’s Eastern District Major Crime responded and assumed the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
The grant will allow museum staff to share their experience for STEAM learning with families...
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota receives grant
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Lawmakers push to redesign Minnesota state flag and seal