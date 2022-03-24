Your Photos
Proposed bill would legalize esports betting in Iowa

By WOI
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A proposed bill that would legalize betting on esports in Iowa is a step closer to becoming law.

House File 2497 addresses the concept of cashless wagering. It would allow betting apps to have access to your bank account on the gaming floor, which is currently restricted.

The bill also deals with the idea of legalizing betting on esports, including popular video games.

This legislation already passed the House once, but has been changed in the Senate.

That means if it passes the Senate, the House will have to agree to those changes before it goes to Governor Reynolds’ desk.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

