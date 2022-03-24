Rebecca Zenk receives Golden Apple award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Golden Apple award recipient is Rebecca Zenk, who works with individuals with disabilities, making sure they have the resources they need to move on to the next step in life following graduation.

McKenna enters each new day knowing that she is opening doors for her future. She is part of the INSITE Program through Mankato Area Public Schools, which is led by Zenk.

“It’s an 18-21 program, students are that age. We work on developing employment skills, daily living skills, community participation, all of those things students may not be able to handle right after high school, so we develop those skills before we send them off into the real world,” Zenk described.

Zenk is also a former high school special education teacher at Mankato West High School.

“It’s a different change from the traditional school setting and that’s what is the best about this for me. I was in a high school setting working as a case manager, so to come here is like a breath of fresh air. It is something totally different. It’s really fun to come up with the outings and the volunteer work and community things we do. It’s good to those kids try something new,” Zenk explained.

Zenk was tapped with starting the program two years ago.

“I really like working on daily living skills like cooking, and we have a student business right now where we are trying to fund our fun outings, rec and leisure are a major part of our program. We’ve been creating a lot of fun items to sell, we’ve been doing pop-up sales. It is fun to see the student’s creativity in that,” she said.

Zenk says she learns and grows each day, which brings its own rewards.

“It’s really fun to hear what they are doing afterward, to hear their success and what job they are in,” Zenk said.

