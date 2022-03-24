St. Mary’s drops hard-fought battle to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The high school postseason carried on inside Williams Arena Wednesday, as Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s played Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the first round of the Class A Boys’ Basketball State Tournament.

The Knights came into this one riding a 15-game winning streak in their second-straight appearance at the state tournament, but faced a tough test right away against a battle-tested BBE squad.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa would go on to win 70-63 to advance in the tournament.

.@StMarysKnights1 knotted up at 20 with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa with 7:05 to go in the first half of the Class A boys’ basketball quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/AU3fu0Kxv4 — Mary Louise Rominger (@MaryRomingerTV) March 23, 2022

Here’s what the Knights coach and players had to say following the loss:

Yeah, I think they picked it up defensively. We made a nice run before half to get it down to three, took a five-point lead into the second half. They switched to 2-3 [zone] for a little bit; we had a couple of good looks out of it. Trent [Steffensmeier] got going in the second half. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go through the hoop. It did on the other end of the floor; they had a comfortable lead and could hold onto it.

Tough loss, I really wish I could try to play at the state championship with my teammates. Sometimes you get cut short, that’s life. We have to look on a high note right now, try to win the consolation, [and] end the season on a high note.

Like Trent said, it’s a tough loss for us. You work so hard and come up short of your goals. Credit BBE, they played a tough game. They’re really good, 1-5 players. We went on a run there, then they went on their run; that’s how it happens sometimes.

The Knights will hit the court at 12 p.m. Thursday at Concordia University’s Gangelhoff Center for the first round of the consolation bracket.

