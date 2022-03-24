St. Mary’s drops hard-fought battle to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The high school postseason carried on inside Williams Arena Wednesday, as Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s played Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the first round of the Class A Boys’ Basketball State Tournament.
The Knights came into this one riding a 15-game winning streak in their second-straight appearance at the state tournament, but faced a tough test right away against a battle-tested BBE squad.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa would go on to win 70-63 to advance in the tournament.
Here’s what the Knights coach and players had to say following the loss:
The Knights will hit the court at 12 p.m. Thursday at Concordia University’s Gangelhoff Center for the first round of the consolation bracket.
