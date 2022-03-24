Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in over 20 years as more people are returning to work.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development released their latest job report showing Minnesota gained 5,200 jobs in February.

The state’s unemployment rate went down two tenths of a percent to 2.7%., which is the lowest unemployment rate the state has seen since 1999.

This is the fifth straight month for job gains for Minnesota.

