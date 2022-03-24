VINE offering free virtual program for people with diabetes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action is offering free virtual programs for people with diabetes.

According to the CDC, over 37 million Americans live with diabetes and that number continues to grow.

VINE is committed to helping those affected by the disease by offering a free 6-week virtual Living Well with Diabetes Program.

The program starts on April 5 and goes all the way until May 10. The virtual program will go from 10 a.m.-noon.

The Living Well with Diabetes Program will provide group support to participants while teaching them about diabetes and how they can improve their blood sugar and energy levels.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.