Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

What to do if your Pfizer blood pressure medicine was recalled

A cardiologist tells us what to do after Pfizer recalled three blood pressure medications this week. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer voluntarily recalled three blood pressure medications this week due to concern over an organic compound called nitrosamine that’s found in them, which could pose a cancer risk over time.

”This is not the first time medications have been taken off the market because of this type of chemical reaction,” Dr. Laxmi Mehta, cardiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, nitrosamines are commonly found in low levels in meat, vegetables, dairy and water, but being exposed to excessive levels may increase the risk of cancer over long periods of time.

While Pfizer said it is not aware of any reports of adverse effects from the use of the medication, the company has voluntarily recalled ACCURETIC tablets, as well as two authorized generics distributed by Greenstone.

If you are on these medications, Mehta said the first thing to do is call your pharmacist.

“See if you have received the batch or lot that has been recalled,” she said.

If you have the recalled lot, talk to your doctor about alternative medications you can take.

Mehta said not to stop taking the medicine until you get a replacement.

“Untreated high blood pressure has its own ramifications including heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure,” she said.

While you should not delay a call to your pharmacy, Mehta said this is not cause for immediate concern.

”You don’t want to wait forever, but you also don’t want to panic,” she said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
The grant will allow museum staff to share their experience for STEAM learning with families...
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota receives grant
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Lawmakers push to redesign Minnesota state flag and seal