Windy Friday, sunny and cool this weekend

A fast-moving cold front will blast across Minnesota late tonight, bringing scattered rain/snow showers and strong, 40+ mph wind gusts on Friday. The weekend will be sunny and cool. Next week will be slightly warmer, but we are watching another potential system that could bring rain and snow by mid week.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s by daybreak.

Friday will be cloudy, cooler and very windy with scattered rain/snow showers. The wind will be the big issue with gusts from 40 to 50 mph possible across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Temps will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s on Friday afternoon.

A second wave of even cooler air will sprawl across the upper Midwest for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny but highs will only reach the upper 30s. Monday will be dry and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

We are tracking another potential system that could bring more rain and snow by the middle of next week. It’s still way too early to get specific, but as of now it looks as though the timing will be late Tuesday, Wednesday into early Thursday. Stay with us. We will keep the updates coming as this system develops.

