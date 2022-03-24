Your Photos
World War II veteran receives French Legion of Honor

78 years later, the nation of France remembers Zahratka’s courage during the Battle of the Bulge
By Marissa Voss
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - “We were 18 years old, we wanted to go. We couldn’t get there fast enough,” World War II veteran Arnold Zahratka recalled.

Over 78 years ago, the 106th Infantry Division fought for France’s freedom over the Nazis in World War II in the Battle of the Bulge in 1944.

Now 96, Zahratka was part of the division’s lone remaining infantry regiment, the 424th. He ended up being separated from his unit and was left alone in the Ardennes with no ammunition.

“We didn’t know where we were going, but then when we go to crossroads then we knew where we were going. Then we sent out a bunch of guys, and we went back to the front, which worked out,” Zahratka described.

Arnold made it out to tell the tale.

“I give credit to my guardian angel, they are the ones that got me through it,” he said.

Over 78 years later, the nation of France remembered Zahratka’s courage by presenting him with the highly regarded French Legion of Honor.

Yannick Tagand, the Consul General of France in Chicago, came to Montgomery Wednesday to present Zahratka with the honor.

“As a French man who lived in a free country, like I said, it was always impressive and always very moving to meet such people who came to my country 70 years ago to defend it,” Tagand said.

Zahratka’s son-in-law, Dale Stadstad, started the process to get him the recognition he has been waiting for his entire life.

“I contacted the French Consul and I said he has received the Bronze Star, and he has also received the diploma from the French government. Then they said ‘we will send you the paperwork’ and they said it is ‘a longshot, but we will give it a try.’”

Then something beyond Stadstad’s wildest dreams happened; the French Consul agreed to honor his father-in-law.

“When we first got the letter from the French Consul, I could not read the letter. I was just like I am now, pretty emotional about this whole thing,” Stadstad remarked.

This day will go down in history for Arnold.

“I never thought in a million years that I would get something. My thoughts are that it is really amazing how good people are all over, no matter what country they are, all over they are all good people,” Zahratka stated.

