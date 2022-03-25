Your Photos
Chip shortage forces GM to pause production at Indiana plant

General Motors says production and deliveries improved in the first quarter, but there’s still uncertainty in getting supplies from chip manufacturers.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is shutting down its pickup truck factory in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for two weeks next month because the company has run short of computer chips.

It’s a sign that the auto industry is still facing problems more than a year after the chip shortage surfaced in late 2020.

GM says it has seen better chip supplies during the first three months of this year compared with 2021.

The company says production and deliveries improved in the first quarter. But there’s still uncertainty in getting supplies from chip manufacturers.

The Fort Wayne plant will be closed the weeks of April 4 and 11.

