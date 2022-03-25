Your Photos
A cool weekend ahead, more rain and snow next week

KEYC Friday Evening Weather
By Shawn Cable
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Hold on tight, bundle up and keep your umbrella handy! Strong wind gusts will continue through this evening. This weekend will be sunny but cool with highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday. Next week will be slightly warmer, but we are tracking a system that could bring more rain and snow by mid week.

The first of two cold fronts blasted across Minnesota earlier this morning, leaving us with an obnoxiously windy day. The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy and very windy with northwesterly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. There will be some off and on sunshine today, but temps will only climb into the upper 30s to low 40s. 30 to 40 mph wind gusts will continue through this evening, with wind gradually decreasing after midnight.

The second cold front isn’t as powerful, but it will bring just enough additional cool air to keep our temperatures below average this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, but highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s. High temps will climb back into the mid to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday.

We are tracking a system that could bring more rain and snow next week. It’s still early, but as of right now it looks as though the system will bring a widespread mix of rain and snow from late Tuesday through Thursday. Depending on the track, there could be some places that get some measurable snow. The weather team will be watching the system closely and will keep the updates coming. Stay tuned for the latest.

