Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

The Docket: lawmakers debate bill to help rising crime rates

(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota lawmakers are working to address rising crime rates.

On Thursday, the House Public Safety Panel approved a $151 million bill proposing innovative solutions to fight rising crime rates.

Part of that money would be used for public safety programs focusing on partnering police with community-based crime-fighting groups.

The bill also appropriates money for body cameras and camera video storage, grants to address the opioid epidemic and more.

“But the overall goal and vision of this bill is to make sure that we provide Minnesotans with the resources that they need to have them build the public safety framework that they need to make sure that all Minnesotans are safe,” said bill sponsor Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL - New Hope).

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension testified for the bill on Thursday.

“There’s really a holistic approach to community safety. As we have developed our approach to the Department of Public Safety examining this is looking at that prevention, intervention and enforcement as a holistic approach to community safety,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.

The bill would also create a Public Safety Innovation Board in the Office of Justice Programs.

“This bill makes significant investments not only in community partners throughout Minnesota but also into law enforcement and local units of government, which allows communities to best decide how they need to address situations,” said Kate Weeks with the organization.

The bill passed 11-8 and now moves onto the House Ways and Means Committee.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

SMILES Center For Independent Living
Wanted: Nonprofit Needs Ramp Builders
'Now hiring' sign in Mankato, Minn.
GMG: Low unemployment rate worsening staffing shortages, inflation
Tyler Jacob back with family
Winona man released from Russian custody, back with family
They’re joining Catholic dioceses across the world and Pope Francis in Rome for a prayer...
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church joins in on worldwide Ukraine prayer
Meet the candidates: Matt Benda
Meet the candidates: Matt Benda