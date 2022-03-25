GMG: Low unemployment rate worsening staffing shortages, inflation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in more than 20 years.

“That number, it sounds really good, but it’s really a tough number for our state,” stated Ryan Vesey, Economic Development and Research Manager at Greater Mankato Growth.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Thursday that it’s dropped to just 2.7% thanks to a rise in workforce participation.

But that has some people wondering why many businesses are still struggling to find help.

“We’re hitting a point where we simply don’t have enough people,” Vesey added.

The pandemic pushed many Minnesotans out of work.

More than 70% of jobs lost have since been regained, according to DEED.

The state’s also gained around 120,000 jobs in the last year, and the population simply can’t keep up.

“That hiring difficulty has now made its way to employers that don’t have as many people and haven’t had trouble hiring in the past,” Vesey explained. “That’s why you’re seeing more ‘now hiring’ signs.”

With fewer people looking for work, businesses are luring workers with higher wages, which can then cause a jump in prices.

GMG said the ideal unemployment rate is about 4%.

“When we get below that, we start to see inflation. Not just wage inflation but inflation across the board,” Vesey mentioned.

To raise the rate, employers may have to find new ways to keep operations moving.

“There’s the refugee and immigrant community, there’s individuals with disabilities. Finding jobs for the formerly incarcerated,” Vesey said.

GMG also encourages businesses to consider using more automation.

“When employers start to implement automation, and unemployment is this low, that means there’s gonna be new opportunities for people in low-wage jobs that are frequently automated. They can now find some opportunities with higher-wage jobs,” Vesey explained.

