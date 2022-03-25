Meet the candidates: Matt Benda

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - On the campaign trail, Republican candidate Matt Benda is running for the late Jim Hagedorn’s seat in Congress.

Benda is originally a farmer from Jackson, Minnesota and a graduate of the University of Minnesota.

He then went on to join an agriculture law program.

Benda is campaigning on energy independence, inflation, education and promoting democracy.

”I’m a hard working, homegrown farm kid that wants to advocate for the district. I think we need someone that isn’t afraid to step aside from their career and advocate for the first district and get our values reinstilled in D.C.,” Benda said.

For the special election to fill former Rep. Hagedorn’s seat, the primary voting takes place May 24 and the general election will be on Aug. 9.

