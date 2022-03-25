Owatonna Public Library receives grant

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) -The Owatonna Public library is looking to reconnect its community and help people get in touch with their creative side with the help from a $37,000 grant.

It’s part of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants initiative.

Owatonna was one of twenty five towns with a population of less than 50,000 chosen to receive this grant.

The library plans to use the funds to revamp its teen area and create what is called a makerspace.

A makerspace is a space in the library where people can create their own art and other projects. There will be a 3D printer, a laser cutter and podcasting equipment.

Library Director Mark Blando says investing in a makerspace helps broaden the use of the library.

