Pick of the Litter: Snow

By Meghan Grey
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Snow.

Snow is an adult pit bull terrier mix.

She’s a friendly, social pup who loves to cuddle and play.

Snow first came to BENCHS as a stray two years ago.

She was adopted, but the family surrendered her back to the shelter on Nov. 12.

Snow is now the shelter’s longest canine resident.

She’s looking for a forever home that will accommodate her special dietary and medical needs.

Anyone interested in adopting King is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

