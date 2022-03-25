Quick Hits: Minnesota State players, coaches react to victory over Harvard
ALBANY, N.Y. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks and Harvard Crimson squared off in the first round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament Thursday in Albany, New York.
The top-ranked Mavericks entered Thursday’s contest after winning the CCHA Tournament Saturday against Bemidji State in overtime.
The Crimson, who are ranked 15th nationally, entered the game fresh off a 3-2 overtime victory against Quinnipiac in the ECAC Hockey Championship game.
The Mavericks had a 2-0 advantage after one period of play, thanks to goals from Connor Gregga and Reggie Lutz.
Brendan Furry extended that lead to three goals early in the second period,
Minnesota State’s Julian Napravnik had a chance to make it a 4-0 game halfway through the extended period, but failed to convert on the penalty shot.
Despite the offensive onslaught by the Mavericks, Harvard wouldn’t go down without a fight.
Sean Farrell and Alex Gaffney scored within 48 seconds of each other to cut Minnesota State’s lead to one goal.
The Mavericks answered with a goal of their own in the third period to make it a 4-2 game, but Harvard’s Casey Dornbach scored to make it a 4-3 game with 3:31 left to play.
Here’s what the head coach Mike Hastings and Ondrej Pavel had to say, in part, after the game. Full post-game comments from Hastings, Pavel, Akito Hirose and Dryden McKay can be viewed in the video player above.
Dryden McKay, who was announced as a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award on Thursday, and the Mavericks will return to the ice in the quarterfinals against Notre Dame on Saturday. The quarterfinals game between the Mavericks and Fighting Irish will be broadcast on ESPNU.
MINNESOTA ROUND-UP
- Minnesota Duluth defeated Michigan Tech 3-0 on Thursday
- Minnesota will play UMass at 5 p.m. on ESPNU
- St. Cloud State will play Quinnipiac at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPNEWS
