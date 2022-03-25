Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Quick Hits: Minnesota State players, coaches react to victory over Harvard

By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks and Harvard Crimson squared off in the first round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament Thursday in Albany, New York.

The top-ranked Mavericks entered Thursday’s contest after winning the CCHA Tournament Saturday against Bemidji State in overtime.

The Crimson, who are ranked 15th nationally, entered the game fresh off a 3-2 overtime victory against Quinnipiac in the ECAC Hockey Championship game.

The Mavericks had a 2-0 advantage after one period of play, thanks to goals from Connor Gregga and Reggie Lutz.

Brendan Furry extended that lead to three goals early in the second period,

Minnesota State’s Julian Napravnik had a chance to make it a 4-0 game halfway through the extended period, but failed to convert on the penalty shot.

Despite the offensive onslaught by the Mavericks, Harvard wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Sean Farrell and Alex Gaffney scored within 48 seconds of each other to cut Minnesota State’s lead to one goal.

The Mavericks answered with a goal of their own in the third period to make it a 4-2 game, but Harvard’s Casey Dornbach scored to make it a 4-3 game with 3:31 left to play.

Here’s what the head coach Mike Hastings and Ondrej Pavel had to say, in part, after the game. Full post-game comments from Hastings, Pavel, Akito Hirose and Dryden McKay can be viewed in the video player above.

Dryden McKay, who was announced as a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award on Thursday, and the Mavericks will return to the ice in the quarterfinals against Notre Dame on Saturday. The quarterfinals game between the Mavericks and Fighting Irish will be broadcast on ESPNU.

MINNESOTA ROUND-UP

  • Minnesota Duluth defeated Michigan Tech 3-0 on Thursday
  • Minnesota will play UMass at 5 p.m. on ESPNU
  • St. Cloud State will play Quinnipiac at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPNEWS

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

MORE MINNESOTA STATE NEWS:
Minnesota State to play Harvard in first round of NCAA Tournament
The No. 1 Minnesota State men's hockey team knocked off Northern Michigan to advance in the...
Minnesota State wins CCHA Championship game despite bizarre ending
Minnesota State's Lucas Sowder (21) shoots the puck into the net against Bemidji State's...
Minnesota State players react to Saturday’s fiasco ending
Members of the Minnesota State Mavericks men's hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal...
No. 1 MSU wins CCHA championship in overtime
The top-ranked Minnesota State men's hockey team claimed the CCHA championship over Bemidji...

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

Mankato East's Puolrah Gong inbounds the ball against Mound Westonka Tuesday, March 22, 2022,...
Mankato East falls in state semifinals
Mankato East falls in state semifinals
FILE — Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) introduced a bill in the Minnesota Legislature to...
Sen. Frentz introduces bill to replace Blakeslee Stadium
Sen. Frentz introduces bill to replace Blakeslee Stadium
Minnesota State hockey fans gathered at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday, March 24, 2022, in...
Minnesota State fans show support for Mavericks in NCAA Tournament