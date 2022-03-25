Quick Hits: Minnesota State players, coaches react to victory over Harvard

ALBANY, N.Y. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks and Harvard Crimson squared off in the first round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament Thursday in Albany, New York.

The top-ranked Mavericks entered Thursday’s contest after winning the CCHA Tournament Saturday against Bemidji State in overtime.

The Crimson, who are ranked 15th nationally, entered the game fresh off a 3-2 overtime victory against Quinnipiac in the ECAC Hockey Championship game.

The Mavericks had a 2-0 advantage after one period of play, thanks to goals from Connor Gregga and Reggie Lutz.

Brendan Furry extended that lead to three goals early in the second period,

Minnesota State’s Julian Napravnik had a chance to make it a 4-0 game halfway through the extended period, but failed to convert on the penalty shot.

Despite the offensive onslaught by the Mavericks, Harvard wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Sean Farrell and Alex Gaffney scored within 48 seconds of each other to cut Minnesota State’s lead to one goal.

The Mavericks answered with a goal of their own in the third period to make it a 4-2 game, but Harvard’s Casey Dornbach scored to make it a 4-3 game with 3:31 left to play.

Here’s what the head coach Mike Hastings and Ondrej Pavel had to say, in part, after the game. Full post-game comments from Hastings, Pavel, Akito Hirose and Dryden McKay can be viewed in the video player above.

If there is a guarantee you can get at this tournament, it’s that it’s never easy. Tonight wasn’t easy. I thought we had a real good start, then we got a little loose. But I want to give Harvard credit on making it happen, creating turnovers and then finding a way to make a play to get it back to a 3-2 game. Then I thought we did a good job of resetting, coming out in the third period. Ondrej Pavel makes a real nice hard play and ends up getting in and makes no mistake about and gives us a two-goal lead, and we needed the lead. We needed two [goals to win].

I owe a lot to my wingers, Josh Groll and Connor Gregga. They have been outstanding for the past month and, actually, the whole year. We always pick each other up no matter what happens. You know, one of us has a good game one day or when I’m struggling on the faceoffs, they’re always there to help me when the pucks are more like 50-50, not clean wins.

Dryden McKay, who was announced as a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award on Thursday, and the Mavericks will return to the ice in the quarterfinals against Notre Dame on Saturday. The quarterfinals game between the Mavericks and Fighting Irish will be broadcast on ESPNU.

MINNESOTA ROUND-UP

Minnesota Duluth defeated Michigan Tech 3-0 on Thursday

Minnesota will play UMass at 5 p.m. on ESPNU

St. Cloud State will play Quinnipiac at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPNEWS

