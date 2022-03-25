Your Photos
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church joins in on worldwide Ukraine prayer

They’re joining Catholic dioceses across the world and Pope Francis in Rome for a prayer directed towards the conflict between Russia and Ukraine today
They’re joining Catholic dioceses across the world and Pope Francis in Rome for a prayer directed towards the conflict between Russia and Ukraine today(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - St John the Baptist Catholic Church joined many other diocese in the world while they said a prayer for Ukraine concerning the conflict overseas.

”Well we all have had great pain and concern about what is happening in Ukraine. We have watched it unfold and it seems almost powerless to change what’s happening there,” St. John the Baptist Catholic Church pastor, Father John Kunz said.

That is one of the main reasons why St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mankato wanted to get involved in any way they could.

They’re joining Catholic dioceses across the world and Pope Francis in Rome for a prayer directed towards the conflict between Russia and Ukraine today.

“Unity for all of us together to express our concern and plea for God’s help and assistance,” Kunz stated.

“We have to help each other and so our way of serving at this point is to pray,” St. John the Baptist Catholic Church member, Ann Benson explained.

The prayer lies on the Feast of Mary, when she was announced to be the Mother of God.

The prayer starts out by saying ‘O Mary, Mother of God our Mother in this time of trial we turn to you.” it continues for three pages to ask Mary to watch over the people of Ukraine and Russia during this historic period of time.

That is one of the main reasons why Ann Benson felt she needed to come to her church, and pray with her fellow congregation members.

“I think when we get together and our voices are all heard as one. I think that is powerful.”

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Father John Kunz has faith that this prayer will spark a flames in the lives of so many Ukrainians.

“In their children and their movement and the people that are reaching out to them. There are lots of signs of hope and this is an attempt to say let’s remain hopeful because God is in each person.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

