Wanted: Nonprofit Needs Ramp Builders

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Smiles Center for independent Living supports people with disabilities realize their full potential by expanding access, and independence.

The center is currently looking for people to work part time joining their Ramp Program.

The ramp builder position is seasonal and is expected to end by November 1.

“It helps people in so many different ways. We have helped children, seniors, people recovering from surgery, illnesses, accidents and such. You are limited only by your imagination as to what the ramps need might be, " said Howard Rosten, Technology/Ramp Manager at SMILE Center for Independent Living.

The ramp builder is a paid position, and it includes training, tools, and transportation.

For more information go to: SMILES Center for independent Living

