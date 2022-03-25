Your Photos
Winona man released from Russian custody, back with family

Tyler Jacob back with family
Tyler Jacob back with family
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office announced Tyler Jacob, a Winona-native detained in Russia during the invasion of Ukraine, has been released from Russian Custody.

Jacob had been living in Ukraine and according to his family, had been unjustly detained by Russian forces. Jacob left Russian custody and is now safely with his wife and daughter.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) had this to say:

“I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter. Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety,” Klobuchar said.

Tyler’s mother Tina Hauser lives in Winona. His father John Quinn lives in Cannon Falls.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for all the support all over the country,” Hauser said.

Approximately two weeks ago, Tyler Jacob, originally from Winona, Minnesota, was taken by Russian forces while leaving Ukraine. He was then detained in Russia and held for 10 days.

Klobuchar and Tyler’s parents held a virtual press conference Friday evening after the news broke.

