10 departments respond to Waterville bar fire

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Ten fire departments respond to a fire at a Waterville bar early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff‘s office, just after 3:00 am Saturday the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a fire at 256 Main Street East “The Funky MunkyBar” in Waterville.

Waterville Fire Department with assistance from Elysian Fire, Madison Lake Fire, Morristown Fire, Waseca Fire, Janesville Fire, Faribault Fire, Le Center Fire, Kilkenny Fire and New Richland Fire were able to contain and extinguish the fire. There have been no reports of injury.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Waterville Police Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.

