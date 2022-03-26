Your Photos
BENCHS: Warm weather is almost here, time to microchip your pets

By Meghan Grey
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Warm weather is almost here, and the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to consider microchipping their animal.

Microchips are permanent identification tags that go under the skin.

They transmit information like names and phone numbers through radio frequency.

The devices are inserted like a vaccine, and they only cost $30.

BENCHS hosted a microchipping event Saturday.

Organizers said microchips are essential for helping lost animals reunite with their owners.

“If you ever lose an animal, we know who to contact. We just call the number that is in the microchip. It just prevents animals from staying here and they go back to their correct home,” explained Emma Finka, an animal care technician at BENCHS.

