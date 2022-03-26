Your Photos
Dry and chilly weekend, midweek storm next week

By Tom Clements
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
For tonight, winds die down around 8/9PM tonight. They’ll continue to come from the north at 5-15 mph knocking back temperatures to the teens. Sunday we’ll still have mostly sunny skies throughout the day, but it won’t help the temperatures much. Highs remain in the 30s a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Temperatures will climb a little bit Monday and Tuesday back into the 40s. Wednesday as a storms system moves in and brings more rain/snow to the area. This will likely be another widespread beneficial rainfall event Wednesday into Thursday. As colder air wraps in Thursday, some wintry mix may build into the picture as well. Overall, below-normal temperatures will persist through the next week...and even the week after that.

