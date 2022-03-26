Your Photos
Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation

Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage. (Source: KTUU).
By Megan Pacer, Joey Klecka and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Police arrested two men after finding a body hidden in a garage of a northeast Anchorage home over the weekend.

The Anchorage Police Department said it responded to the home on March 20 to investigate a suspicious death and in an attempt to locate 27-year-old Keenan Wegener. Officers with the Pretrial Enforcement Division noticed that the ankle monitoring device worn by Wegener had not moved for two days.

KTUU reports according to an affidavit signed by Anchorage Police Detective David Cordie, officers at the scene pinged Wegener’s monitor to see if they could hear it and heard it from inside the garage area. The homeowner gave police permission to enter and search the garage.

In the garage area, officers found Wegener’s body inside a large tote container shielded from view by a white sheet, according to police documents. Wegener had blood and injuries to his facial area, injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to the head.

While there was no blood found on the garage floor, police noted that the container did have wheels.

According to the affidavit, the homeowner told detectives that several men were yelling and arguing in the lower level of the house on March 18. She told detectives that one of the men, Daniel Pringle, came upstairs and said that he had knocked out Wegener and asked her for help because she was a nurse.

The owner told detectives that another man, Daniel Rocero, then came upstairs and told her Wegener was not breathing, and she told the men to call 911, the affidavit stated.

Cordie wrote in the affidavit that Pringle, 39, was also on electronic ankle monitoring. His location history showed that he was in the home for 15 hours the day of Wegener’s death, including about an hour after the 27-year-old’s ankle monitor stopped recording movement.

Both Pringle and Rocero, 44, were booked into the Anchorage Correctional Complex on Monday and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

