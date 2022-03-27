Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Civil War symposium examines the past to improve the future

KEYC News Now at 10 Recording
By Meghan Grey
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial hosted its annual symposium Sunday.

The day of programming teaches about the war and its ties to southern Minnesota.

This year’s event featured guest speakers, costumed interpreters, music from the era and more.

The symposium raises money for the Friends of the Boy in Blue which preserves the Civil War Veteran’s Memorial in Lincoln Park.

But the nonprofit said it’s more than just a fundraiser.

“It’s for people to better understand what this war, that almost tore our nation completely in two, was all about and how we came back together as people. I think there’s lessons in that that can be applied to our present day,” said Bryce Stenzel, president of the Friends of the Boy in Blue.

Organizers said learning about the past can help make for a better future.

“There’s parts of our history that we’re not proud of. We’re ashamed of it. For example, the treatment of the Native Americans, the treatment of slavery in the early history of our nation,” explained Arn Kind, a member of the Friends of the Boy in Blue. “But you don’t erase that history. You don’t cover it up. You teach that history to young people so we continue to make this country a better place to live in instead of making the same mistakes we’ve made in the past.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

Microchip brochure at BENCHS in Mankato, Minn.
BENCHS: Warm weather is almost here, time to microchip your pets
SMILES Center For Independent Living
Wanted: Nonprofit Needs Ramp Builders
Mankato YWCA hosting 21-day Stand Against Racism campaign
Mankato YWCA hosting 21-day Stand Against Racism campaign
Mankato YWCA hosting 21-day Stand Against Racism campaign