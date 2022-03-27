Civil War symposium examines the past to improve the future

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial hosted its annual symposium Sunday.

The day of programming teaches about the war and its ties to southern Minnesota.

This year’s event featured guest speakers, costumed interpreters, music from the era and more.

The symposium raises money for the Friends of the Boy in Blue which preserves the Civil War Veteran’s Memorial in Lincoln Park.

But the nonprofit said it’s more than just a fundraiser.

“It’s for people to better understand what this war, that almost tore our nation completely in two, was all about and how we came back together as people. I think there’s lessons in that that can be applied to our present day,” said Bryce Stenzel, president of the Friends of the Boy in Blue.

Organizers said learning about the past can help make for a better future.

“There’s parts of our history that we’re not proud of. We’re ashamed of it. For example, the treatment of the Native Americans, the treatment of slavery in the early history of our nation,” explained Arn Kind, a member of the Friends of the Boy in Blue. “But you don’t erase that history. You don’t cover it up. You teach that history to young people so we continue to make this country a better place to live in instead of making the same mistakes we’ve made in the past.”

