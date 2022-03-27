Your Photos
East wins Class AAA third-place title over Princeton

By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East boys’ basketball team ended their 2021-22 campaign on a high note by defeating Princeton 77-74 to claim the Class AAA third-place trophy, Saturday evening.

The Cougars were led by senior forward BJ Omot with 28 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks — while junior Jalen Hayes and senior Puolrah Gong had a combined 28 points.

Mankato East ends the season 23-9 overall and graduates nine seniors.

“It’s crazy. It’s a surreal moment. From last year, not even being able to have a run with COVID-19, from our sophomore year ending it losing to Marshall. We just knew our group, our ‘bench mob’ that we had our sophomore year, we just knew we couldn’t let that go. We’ve been working, we made our promise to Pal (Kueth) that we’re going to go to state and we ended it with a bang. One of the only teams to end the season with a win, for us to go out like that, to show our underclassman what it feels like to win, I hope it pushes them to keep going further and keep winning,” Gong said.

“Only 12 teams get to say they win their last game of the season and we got to be one of them. Have the highest finish in school history, tied with the team from 2005. Just great memories these kids will have of the state tournament in general, but to win that third place is so much better than not it just is,” head coach of the Cougars Joe Madson said.

